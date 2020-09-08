Gang members went to wrong home in 2019 Halloween party shooting that left 3 dead, 9 hurt: Police

A traditional Buddhist memorial ceremony is held in the backyard of a Long Beach home where three people were killed Halloween night in 2019. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A group of gang members who thought they were about to attack a rival faction was responsible for a shooting at a Halloween party that left three people dead and nine others injured in Long Beach last year, police said Tuesday.

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said authorities executed 15 search warrants throughout California between Sept. 2 and Friday, capturing 10 suspects connected with the backyard attack in October 2019.

On the night of the shooting, Luna said the suspects met in three vehicles in north Long Beach and drove seven miles to the home near 7th Street and Temple Avenue, where three people opened fire on party-goers. The shooting was motivated by a gang dispute, but the assailants either went to the wrong address or had received bad information about who they were targeting, according to Luna.

“This was a pre-planned attack on what the suspects incorrectly believed to be a party of rival gang members. … None of the victims at that party were gang members,” he said.

