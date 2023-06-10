Multiple families were forced to evacuate their homes in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles after an intense fire ripped through a parking garage and destroyed two vehicles.

No one was injured in Saturday morning’s fire, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to any apartment buildings.

The blaze took place around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Curson Avenue and follows a series of other arsons in the Fairfax District that have left residents on edge.

One man had his 1991 Ford F-150 torched on South Orange Drive on Wednesday, and the same arsonist may have also targeted another woman’s vehicle just one block away.

Everything from garbage to discarded furniture to doors and gates at apartment complexes have been burned over the last two weeks, and authorities are stumped on the arsonist’s identity.

Arson is a felony charge, investigators said, even if it’s just setting rubbish on fire.

Anyone with information or evidence regarding the series of arsons in the Fairfax District is asked to contact the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Unit.