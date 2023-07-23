A large fire completely engulfed a garage with cars inside it in Woodland Hills late Saturday night.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows the blaze, which occurred in the 22500 block of West Styles Street around 10:40 p.m., swallowing cars and beginning to spill into the driveway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to any adjacent structures. In total, 30 firefighters took around 22 minutes to extinguish the flames.

LAFD reported that all the occupants of the home escaped, but one animal was still frightened inside.

“Firefighters found the beloved pet and brought it out unharmed,” LAFD said in a statement.

A person was treated at the scene for minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.