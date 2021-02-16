Garbage truck driver charged in 2019 Sandalwood Fire that destroyed Calimesa mobile homes, left 2 dead

An aerial view shows the aftermath of the 1,000-acre Sandalwood Fire that moved through the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, killing two women in October 2019. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

A Calimesa man has been arrested in connection with a brush fire in Riverside County that killed two people and destroyed dozens of homes in 2019, authorities said.

Antonio Ornelas-Velazquez, 38, was arrested Saturday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawfully causing a fire resulting in great bodily injury, according to a spokesperson with the Riverside County district attorney’s office. After posting $75,000 bond, Ornelas-Velazquez was released Sunday, according to jail records.

The fast-moving Sandalwood fire erupted on Oct. 10, 2019, after the driver of a garbage truck dumped a “hot load” — a pile of burning trash — along the side of 7th Street near dried-out vegetation, Capt. Fernando Herrera, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said at the time. Ornelas-Velazquez was operating that truck, authorities said.

Garbage trucks often haul a dangerous cocktail of combustible items — batteries, pesticides, paint — and it’s not unheard of for drivers to dump a simmering load, Herrera said at the time.

