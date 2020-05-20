Some fear order to move L.A.’s homeless from freeways could endanger health, lead to confrontations

A man rides a bicycle in front of a row of homeless tents above a freeway on April 7, 2020 in Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A federal judge’s sweeping order to move thousands of homeless people away from freeways in Los Angeles is drawing objections from advocates and Mayor Eric Garcetti who fear it could lead to confrontations with police and endanger the health of those living on the streets during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the order issued last week, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter called for the relocation of up to 7,000 people living near overpasses, off-ramps and on-ramps, saying they face severe health risks from tailpipe emissions and car crashes.

If carried out, it would mark a major shift in policy in a city and county that have seen a record number of people living in tents and makeshift shelters in recent years. Following a series of court rulings and legal settlements, efforts to clear encampments from sidewalks and other public spaces have been heavily restricted.

The order is set to take effect on Friday. On Wednesday, city and county officials will present the judge with plans for how they will respond to his order.

