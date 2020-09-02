Garcetti authorizes power shutoff at Cahuenga Pass party house after COVID-19 violations

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the disconnection of utilities at a Cahuenga Pass residence this week after officials said its owner and residents threw large parties in defiance of coronavirus-related health orders.

The move was the second time the city has shut off utility service at a reported party house and comes amid continued warnings about the dangers of attending or hosting crowded gatherings — which officials say heighten the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has taken a devastating toll on our city and country. Yet the power to stop the spread of this virus and save lives rests in our hands — by wearing masks, washing our hands, keeping our distance and avoiding large gatherings,” Garcetti said in a statement Tuesday.

“The owner and residents of this home have failed to follow our public health orders and ignored multiple warnings to stop hosting large parties. So today, the city disconnected utilities to this house.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a residence in the Cahuenga Pass to stop the large parties being held there in violation of public health orders. Parties can spread the coronavirus, and hosting or attending one can put lives at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 1, 2020