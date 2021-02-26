Garcetti denies witnessing any improper behavior by former aide Rick Jacobs

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has denied allegations that he witnessed his onetime political aide Rick Jacobs inappropriately touch the mayor’s longtime bodyguard, and denied that he heard Jacobs talk explicitly about sex, saying such behavior would be “completely out of character” for Jacobs.

Garcetti’s testimony was taken in a deposition this month by attorneys for Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Garza, a former member of Garcetti’s security detail who has filed a lawsuit claiming he was harassed by Jacobs. The Times reviewed a transcript of the deposition on Thursday.

In his deposition, Garcetti was asked about Garza’s allegations that Jacobs massaged Garza’s shoulders, pulled him in for a hug and called him “handsome.” Garcetti said he didn’t witness such behavior.

“Certainly not massaging. I don’t recall him touching either,” Garcetti said.

