Garcetti experiencing ‘some fever and head cold symptoms’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

In this May 24, 2021 file photo Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks a press conference at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has a fever and symptoms of a head cold and expects to be back in Los Angeles by next weekend, he told his staff in an email Thursday.

Garcetti, who tested positive for the coronavirus this week, is isolating in a hotel room in Glasgow, Scotland. In the email, reviewed by The Times, Garcetti told his staff that he would continue to work from his hotel.

“As some of you who have gotten COVID know, this is a beast of a virus, but I am feeling pretty good — just some fever and head cold symptoms for now, probably a reflection of the strength of the vaccine I got earlier this year,” Garcetti wrote.

The mayor, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive while attending a United Nations conference on climate change.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.