Garcetti ignores complaints of ‘very hostile’ workplace faced by women at LAFD, appointee says

One of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top appointees at the Fire Department testified that her agency is “a very hostile work environment” for female firefighters — and accused Garcetti of failing to take the situation seriously.

Rebecca Ninburg, who has spent nearly six years on the Board of Fire Commissioners, described complaints from a former Los Angeles firefighter, whose story was recently covered by The Times, about allegations that male firefighters exposed themselves to female co-workers.

Ninburg discussed the Fire Department during a recent deposition in a lawsuit filed against the city by a Los Angeles police officer who accused Rick Jacobs, a high-level Garcetti advisor, of sexual harassment. The officer, Matt Garza, also alleged that Garcetti witnessed some of the inappropriate behavior and did nothing to stop it.

Jacobs and Garcetti deny the allegations.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.