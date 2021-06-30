Garcetti intervened when former advisor pushed up against female aide in elevator, woman testifies

Mayor Eric Garcetti intervened when his former high-level advisor pushed up against a female aide while they and others were packed into a small elevator on Capitol Hill, the woman has testified in a deposition.

The allegation is the latest development in a lawsuit by Matthew Garza, a Los Angeles police officer who has accused former Garcetti advisor Rick Jacobs of sexually harassing him.

In his suit, Garza alleged he was the subject of shoulder rubs, hugs and sexual comments by Jacobs from 2014 to 2019, and the mayor witnessed the behavior but did not stop it. Jacobs has denied sexually harassing anyone.

Julia Brooke Ciardullo, Garcetti’s former chief legal counsel, described an incident in 2017 in a crowded elevator in the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

