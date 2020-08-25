Garcetti names youth advocate as his pick for new L.A. police commissioner, says she ‘meets the moment’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has appointed Lou Calanche, a youth advocate and nonprofit executive from Ramona Gardens, to the city’s five-member Police Commission, pending approval by the City Council.

Calanche, founder and executive director of the organization Legacy LA, will replace Commissioner Sandra Figueroa-Villa, who has not attended commission meetings in months because of an illness and recently told Garcetti that she wished to step down from the unpaid board.

Garcetti said Figueroa-Villa is “irreplaceable,” but Calanche “is somebody who meets the moment” in that she doesn’t shy away from a challenge and has a track record of working as a “bridge builder” between officers and community members.

“She is somebody who knows how to go up to a beat cop and work with her closer and get her to integrate in the community, and she knows how to get a young person headed in the wrong direction to come back” into the community fold and choose a better path, Garcetti said.

