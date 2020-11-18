Garcetti nominates attorney to L.A.’s 5-member Police Commission

William J. Briggs, II, attends The Hollywood Reporter Power Lawyers Breakfast 2019 at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on March 28, 2019. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for THR)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has nominated attorney William Briggs to replace nonprofit executive Shane Murphy Goldsmith on the city’s five-member Police Commission, his office said Tuesday.

Goldsmith, who has been on the civilian oversight commission since 2016 and serves as its vice president, is stepping down, Garcetti’s office said. A reason was not given, and Goldsmith could not immediately be reached for comment.

Briggs, a partner at Venable LLP, has worked as a trial lawyer and litigator and has “broad experience in the entertainment industry and ample time spent in state and federal courtrooms across various practices of law,” according to Garcetti’s office. His appointment is subject to approval by the City Council.

If confirmed, Briggs would be the second newcomer to the Police Commission in recent months. Youth advocate Lou Calanche joined the board in August after Commissioner Sandra Figueroa-Villa stepped down amid illness.

