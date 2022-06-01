The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood late Tuesday, a spokesman confirmed.

The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the northbound 170 near Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian was fatally struck and has not been identified.

Law enforcement officials initially said the pedestrian may have been stuck by an LAPD vehicle, but later indicated that wasn’t the case.

Joseph Avalos was driving a city-owned vehicle when the crash occurred, and he stayed at the scene, spokesman Harrison Wollman told KTLA Wednesday.

He was hospitalized after the incident but was later released.

The SigAlert was issued after the crash, but the roadway reopened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

No further details about the incident, or the people involved, have been released.

The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team was created in 1992 at the behest of an LAPD captain. It is described as a volunteer organization and operates out of the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety, according to its website. “CRT’s mission is to support crisis survivors on the worst day of their lives,” the website reads.

Avalos is featured in a video on the team’s about page.