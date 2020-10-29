Garcetti says he cut ties with advisor accused of sexual misconduct

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday that he personally asked his longtime advisor Rick Jacobs, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, to take a leave last week after learning of new allegations.

“It was a mutual decision, but I did ask him to right now have us be separated from that,” Garcetti said. “I think that has to happen.”

The mayor also reiterated that he had not witnessed inappropriate behavior on the part of Jacobs, his former deputy chief of staff and a confidant.

“No, absolutely and categorically no,” Garcetti said.

