Garcetti says he held his breath during maskless photos at Rams-49ers game

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, on Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Days after facing criticism for being photographed maskless at Sunday’s Rams-49ers playoff game, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has offered an explanation: He was holding his breath.

“I think we should focus on what’s real,” Garcetti said at a SoFi Stadium news conference Wednesday. “I wore my mask the entire game. And when people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath.”

“There’s a 0% chance of infection from that,” Garcetti added.

Photos surfaced Sunday of Garcetti and others at the Inglewood stadium, where attendees are required to wear masks to help protect against coronavirus transmission.

