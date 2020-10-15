Garcetti says it’s ‘more likely than not’ he’ll remain as L.A. mayor amid Biden cabinet speculation

Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden walks with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a campaign event at United Firefighters of Los Angeles City on January 10, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mayor Eric Garcetti floated himself as a possible presidential candidate for 18 months before telling Angelenos last year he wouldn’t run because he wanted to “finish the job” of running L.A.

Now, Garcetti could face another job prospect.

The mayor did not provide a definitive answer Wednesday when asked by The Times whether he’d like to join a Joe Biden Cabinet should the Democratic candidate be elected president. Garcetti endorsed Biden earlier this year when the prospects for his nomination were uncertain, and serves as a co-chair of his campaign.

Garcetti, whose term ends in 2022, said that “it’s more likely than not” that he’ll be L.A.’s mayor in two years.

