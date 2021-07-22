Garcetti spokesman complained of being harassed by mayor’s advisor, former aide testifies

For much of the past year, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s spokesman has responded to allegations that a high-level advisor engaged in sexual harassment and that top staffers in the mayor’s office did nothing about it.

Deputy communications director Alex Comisar has told reporters that Garcetti has “zero tolerance” for harassment. At one point last fall, Comisar said that neither the city nor the mayor were told of any allegations of harassment regarding Jacobs.

Now, two former Garcetti staffers have testified in separate, sworn depositions that Comisar himself complained about the behavior of the mayor’s advisor, Rick Jacobs. One of those former staffers produced text messages from Comisar.

Comisar declined to comment on the statements and texts attributed to him. Garcetti’s office would not confirm that the staffer mentioned in the two depositions was Comisar, saying that person’s identity is protected under a confidentiality agreement.

