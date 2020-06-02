Garcetti to address efforts to maintain public safety as massive crowds protest in Hollywood, downtown L.A.

Ahead of a news conference scheduled for Tuesday evening, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a citywide curfew would be in effect again as protests prompted by the death of George Floyd continued in the Los Angeles area.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Hollywood in the areas of Hollywood and Sunset boulevards and in downtown Los Angeles at City Hall on Tuesday morning from location to location, but the massive crowds appeared to be more peaceful than in recent days. Video from Sky5 showed protesters carrying signs, walking through side-street traffic and raising their arms in the air while chanting.

Los Angeles County was going into its third day of a countywide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. But the protests, which began Tuesday around noon, were still going strong by 4 p.m.

Garcetti was expected to address the city at an afternoon press conference Tuesday shortly before the curfew goes into effect. Exceptions include anyone going to and from work, and anyone traveling to and from participating in voting.

“We are keeping the curfew in place tonight to protect everyone’s safety and help our first responders keep the peace,” Garcetti said in a statement.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and National Guard troops were stationed near the different protest hot spots on Tuesday to monitor the massive crowds and block off some streets.

Citywide curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, same as the County curfew in place.



More information: https://t.co/5jBuEA9kuD — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 2, 2020

