Garcetti to address pandemic after health officials say L.A. County could reopen further in October

Mayor Eric Garcetti will address the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles during a news conference Wednesday after health officials said the county could reopen further in October.

As rates of infection and hospitalizations continue a steady decline, following troubling spikes in July, health officials have warned against gathering with other households on holidays like Labor Day and Halloween. Surges in cases of COVID-19 followed in the weeks after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

The mayor on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump, saying he didn’t work hard enough to help stop the spread of the virus in cities like L.A.

“If we had known and had leadership that didn’t say ‘calm,’ but actually allowed us to do the work and provided us the resources to do so we would have taken action much earlier, and thousands of lives in my city, and obviously, maybe tens of thousands if not 100,000 lives in America could have been saved,” Garcetti said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

According to the Department of Public Health, officials will look at data at the end of September since those numbers would reflect any increased infection rates over Labor Day. The holiday weekend saw record-breaking temperatures that led to crowds in Santa Monica.

By the end of the month, health officials should be able to determine whether there really was increased transmission of the virus over Labor Day. And if there is such a surge, the county would not be able to roll back restrictions and move into Tier 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

“If we don’t see a surge in cases and hospitalizations associated with activities over Labor Day, and we continue to reduce our rate of community transmission over the weeks ahead, we could enter Tier 2 sometime in October,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday.

Check back for updates to this developing story.