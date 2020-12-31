Garcetti to hold briefing after L.A. launches vaccination sites for healthcare workers at coronavirus testing locations

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to hold a briefing at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing comes after the city opened up its first three “Vaccine Points-of-Dispensing” to vaccinate healthcare workers at existing COVID-19 testing sites. In coming days, the city will launch a fourth such “POD,” in partnership with the L.A. County’s Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, the county surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, as California hit a record high number of deaths from the virus.

And, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier Wednesday that a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus initially reported in the United Kingdom and Colorado has been detected in San Diego.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the region are filling up, and so too are mortuaries and funeral homes.

Check back for updates to this developing story.