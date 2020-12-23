Garcetti vetoes city council-backed plan to use reallocated LAPD funds for disadvantaged communities

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called on department heads to identify positions that could be proposed for elimination under a “potential layoff scenario,” on Sept. 11, 2020. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has vetoed a proposal backed by the city council to spend money diverted from the Los Angeles Police Department’s budget on an array of services, including sidewalk repairs.

Employing a veto power that he rarely uses, Garcetti called for the money to be focused on community engagement programs, saving city jobs and more.

“Far too many of the proposed expenditures do not meet the demands of the moment or the call of history,” Garcetti wrote in a letter to the council late Monday about its proposal.

The City Council earlier this month backed a spending plan for tens of millions of dollars that was originally budgeted for the LAPD, but reprogrammed in response to protests this summer over policing and racial injustice.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.