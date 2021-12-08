Garcetti’s Senate committee nomination hearing for India ambassadorship scheduled for Tuesday

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, was named in July as President Biden’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to India.(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to be ambassador to India on Tuesday, according to the committee’s website.

Garcetti was picked by President Biden in July for the post, but the hearing process has dragged out, and several nominees who were announced after Garcetti have appeared before the Senate panel.

At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting last month, Republican and Democratic members bickered over the slow pace of the hearings.

The mayor’s nomination must also be approved by the full Senate.

