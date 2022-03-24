Two U.S. senators have placed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination for U.S. ambassador to India on hold and demanded details about how he handled allegations of sexual harassment by his staff, Axios reported.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) have placed a hold on the nomination, creating a roadblock for President Joe Biden’s pick.

During a hearing on the ambassador nomination late last year, Garcetti told the senators he never witnessed a former top advisor harass one of his police bodyguards, an allegation that’s at the center of a lawsuit filed against his administration.

Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on March 24, 2022.