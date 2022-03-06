Garden Grove man arrested for stabbing roommate: Police

Gustavo Pablo Munguia, shown in this photo provided by the Garden Grove Police Department, allegedly stabbed his roommate on March 5, 2022.

A Garden Grove man is facing a charge of attempted murder after he stabbed his roommate at a sober living home on Saturday morning, police said.

Gustavo Pablo Munguia, 33, allegedly stabbed his 36-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released, at 10:12 a.m. at their shared sober living home in the 12800 block of Safford, the Garden Grove Police Department announced in a news release.

“Munguia for unknown reasons, at this time, attacked the victim while he was in his bedroom where they both live,” the release said.

Munguia was tracked to Perris, where his vehicle was found parked in front of a home, police said.

Once he entered the vehicle and began driving, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies stopped the car and took him into custody, the release said.

Munguia was booked into the Orange County Jail for attempted murder, police said, though he did not appear in a search of jail records.