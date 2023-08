Cpl. Han Cho is shown in a photo provided by the Garden Grove Police Department on Aug. 8, 2023.

An officer with the Garden Grove Police Department died in an off-duty traffic collision on Monday.

Cpl. Han Cho, a 28-year veteran of the department, was on his way home from work when he crashed at Euclid Street and Glenoaks Avenue in Anaheim around 3 p.m., the department said in a news release.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Please keep the Cho family in your thoughts and prayers,” the release added.