Garden Grove police search for hit-and-run driver after crash kills man

Garden Grove police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that killed a man early Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Dino Street and Katella Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found a man down in the No. 3 lane of Katella upon arrival, according to police. He was suffering from major injuries.

Police said it appears the vehicle that struck the man fled the scene immediately.

Orange County firefighters responded and treated the man before taking him to a nearby hospital, police said. However, he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or provided any details about a possible suspect.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash can reach Traffic Investigator Paul Ashby

at 714-741-5823.