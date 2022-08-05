A fruit vendor was shot to death during an attempted robbery in the Gardena area Thursday evening, and authorities are looking for two men in connection with the fatal encounter.

The incident occurred about 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The area is near Gardena and West Rancho Dominguez.

Responding deputies found the victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

“Based on preliminary information, investigators learned the victim was a local fruit vendor who was the victim of an attempted robbery,” Sheriff’s Department officials detailed in a press release.

Authorities originally said they were looking for two men and a woman, but later indicated two Black men are outstanding. The weapon used in the killing has not been recovered.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can can the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.