Gardena father fatally stabbed while asleep in bed by son: Police

A father was stabbed to death in his bed by his adult son early Friday in Gardena, police said.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a residence in the 1700 block of 150th Street to a report of a family disturbance, the Gardena Police Department said in a news release.

“Information in the initial call stated that the mother and son were outside of the residence and that the son stabbed the father,” police said in the statement.

Officers found Robin Robert Frost Sr., 61, lying on his bed with several puncture wounds to his chest and face, police reported.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced Frost Sr. dead at the scene.

Robin Robert Frost Jr., 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked at the Gardena Police Department.

The fatal stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Karen Salas at 310-217-6180 or Detective Ryan Sproles at 310-217-9618.