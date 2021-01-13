Gardena hospital’s ICU is operating at triple its capacity amid COVID-19 surge

The 172-bed Memorial Hospital of Gardena has been in various levels of internal disaster status since March.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

While new COVID-19 hospitalizations have leveled off recently in Los Angeles County, many medical facilities remain overwhelmed. The intensive care unit at one hospital in southwest Los Angeles, Memorial Hospital of Gardena, is at 320% occupancy, officials said Wednesday.

The 172-bed medical center has been in various levels of “internal disaster status” since March, and the latest coronavirus surge is manifesting in alarming but increasingly familiar ways — including shortages of home oxygen supplies that are delaying the discharge of many COVID-19 patients and keeping beds occupied.

Demand for oxygen within the hospital has skyrocketed as well, according to hospital spokeswoman Amie Boersma.

“Bulk oxygen delivery has gone from one time per month to every three days and narrowing,” Boersma said in an email. “We must monitor every single day.”

