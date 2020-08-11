Gardena man charged with stabbing his sleeping 61-year-old dad to death

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing his 61-year-old father who was sleeping in his Gardena home, authorities said.

Robin Robert Frost Jr., 25, faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison for one count of murder with an allegation that he used a knife in the killing, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 7, Gardena police received reports of a family disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of 150th Street, with callers saying a son had stabbed his father, department officials said.

Officers arrived to find Robin Robert Frost Sr. lying on his bed with several puncture wounds to his chest and face, according to police.

Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Frost Jr. was arrested as a suspect in the killing and his bail was set at $2 million, officials said. He is scheduled to return to a Los Angeles County court on Aug. 25.

The case remains under investigation by the Gardena Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Karen Salas at 310-217-6180 or Detective Ryan Sproles at 310-217-9618.