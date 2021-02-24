Gardena piano repairman pleads for his work truck, tools back after robbery

Thierry Gonzalez, a 60-year-old piano repairman in Gardena, started work around 6 a.m. Sunday and says he was in his shop on 134th Street when security cameras captured video of alleged thieves in the parking lot.

His work truck, a 1989 dark-blue Toyota pickup made for moving pianos, was taken. It also contained his specialty tools, which along with his car, cost thousands of dollars.

“I was very upset because that’s my main source of income. It’s really my only source of income,” said Gonzalez, who is the sole provider for a family of seven. “I’m not able to work.”

His piano-tuning tools and piano ramps might not mean anything to thieves, but they are his livelihood.

“Now with COVID, it’s kind of hard to survive,” he said.

His wife, Sarah Trujillo, says they are trying to remain positive and focusing on the fact that they were not hurt. But still, “We’d like to get our stuff back so we can support our family. … No questions asked. Just please return everything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardena police at 310-217-9600.