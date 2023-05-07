The Garfield High School boys’ basketball team became the City Section Division III title champions after a 47-42 win against Arleta High School on Friday, the first-ever City title in program history.

“It’s just a rich tradition around here and just a championship culture,” said Jamaal Barnes, the varsity basketball head coach. “To win as a family, I believe we won as a community. Everybody played a big part of why we are City Section champions.”

The team is now seeking help in raising money through a GoFundMe campaign to purchase their championship rings for their 2023 historic championship season.

“What brings us all here today is trying to fundraise to get rings for the young men that have put in tremendous work,” Barnes said. “It’s hard to raise money especially when you’re obviously in the inner city and we have a lot of families who come from low income. In order for it to be ours, we have to work for it, and we don’t mind working.”

The team says that no matter the outcome, they will always feel like champions.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports.