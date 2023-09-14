Residents in West Whittier were surrounded by a gas cloud Thursday morning, prompting officials to evacuate dozens of homes.

About 75 people from 32 homes were asked to go to the Phelan Language Academy at 7150 Cully Avenue while crews tried to stop the leak in a nearby neighborhood.

One resident recalled being home with his wife around 1:30 a.m. when he noticed a smell.

Officials respond to a gas leak in Whittier on Sept. 14, 2023. (Key News TV)

“Yes, the smell and the big noise around 1:30 … Officers came up and asked us to evacuate the area,” Manuel Covarrubias said.

Video showed a cloud of gas coming from the street where a large main apparently broke.

As of 4:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Siok said gas was still leaking from the pipe.

“We’re looking at a four-hour window now,” said Siok, who added that crews were “just trying to be safe and efficient in what they’re doing.”

Residents were evaluated and no medical needs have been reported yet, Siok said.

The cause of the leak was still being investigated.