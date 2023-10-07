A little relief at the pump may be in sight for SoCal.

Last week’s state average of $6.08 per gallon of regular gas has fallen to $5.83 per gallon as of Saturday, according to AAA.

Despite the local price drop, drivers in nearly every Southern California county are still paying more than some of their NorCal counterparts, data shows.

The most expensive gas can be found in San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles and San Diego counties, where motorists are forking over an average $6.04, $6.03 and $6.01 per gallon, respectively.

Other SoCal counties with prices higher than the state average include Ventura ($5.99 per gallon); Santa Barbara ($5.97 per gallon); Riverside and Orange counties ($5.87 per gallon).

Meanwhile, Kern and Imperial County residents are paying a bit less for fuel than most Southern Californians, with motorists in those regions paying around $5.79 and $5.81 per gallon, respectively.

The cheapest gas in the Golden State can be found in Northern and Central California; residents of Calaveras County are paying a whopping 53 cents less per gallon ($5.51) than San Luis Obispo residents.

Other counties with cheap gasoline in California are Yuba ($5.52 per gallon); Colusa ($5.53 per gallon); Fresno and Shasta counties ($5.56 per gallon).

California’s Saturday average of $5.83 was still more than $2 over the national median price of $3.72, according to AAA statistics.