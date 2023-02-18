Southern California residents are paying more at the pump yet again, just in time for another holiday weekend.

Gas prices in Los Angeles County have risen for 16 consecutive days, returning to levels not seen since early December.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in L.A. County is $4.79, the highest it’s been since Dec. 6, according to AAA.

In Orange County, the average price is $4.76 after 15 increases in 17 days.

The reason? Unplanned flaring at the Phillips 66 refinery in Wilmington, as well as issues at other West Coast refineries.

The result of these issues? Lower supply, driving up prices.

But if there’s one silver lining to these price increases, it’s that they still are nowhere close to the record prices of last year. In October, gas nearly hit $6.50 per gallon.