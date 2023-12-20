Gas prices in Southern California are dropping just in time for this year’s holiday travel rush.

The price dropped a penny overnight to $4.70 for a gallon of regular gas in the Los Angeles/Long Beach area Wednesday morning, according to the AAA website.

The motor club says the price is the lowest since mid-February and nearly $1.80 lower than the region’s all-time high of $6.49 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The current price also represents a nearly $0.40 drop from just a month ago.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas stands at $4.48 in San Bernardino County, $4.54 in Riverside County, $4.55 in Orange County and $4.76 in Ventura County.

Some of the busiest travel days of the year are historically between Dec. 15 and Jan. 2.