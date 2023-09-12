Chevron gas pumps are seen on June 14, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Buckle up, Southern California. High gas prices are back with a vengeance.

Los Angeles County prices are up to an average of $5.56 per gallon. A month ago, that price was $5.22, according to AAA.

That’s higher than the state’s average of $5.46 and far higher than the national average of $3.84.

It’s also higher than this time last year, when a gallon was $5.41 on average.

However, it’s still lower than the highest local average ever for L.A. County, which was recorded a little over a year ago.

On June 14, 2022, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $6.44.

Despite the climbing costs, deals can still be found. GasBuddy shows prices as low as $4.69 in the greater Los Angeles area.