Rising gas prices showed no signs of dropping on Wednesday, leaving drivers in the Los Angeles area facing gas prices nearly 50 cents higher than they were last week.

On Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the L.A. area was about $6.07, according to AAA.

That’s 4 cents higher than Tuesday’s $6.03, 49 cents more than last week’s $5.58 and nearly three quarters more than the $5.35 average for a gallon this time last month.

While the average price is over $6, that hasn’t stopped some stations from soaring well beyond that.

One station in downtown Los Angeles, the Chevron station at Alameda Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue which “is notorious for having the highest prices,” was charging $7.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to Key News Network.

