On Monday, rising gas prices neared an average of $6 per gallon in the Los Angeles area.

It only took one more day for that benchmark to be eclipsed.

On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was nearly $6.03 in the L.A. area, according to AAA.

That’s about 11 cents higher than Monday’s $5.92.

Gas prices also rose statewide, though not by as much as they did in the Southland.

The state average price is $5.76, up about 7 cents from $5.69 on Monday.

Nationally, however, gas prices actually dipped about a tenth of a cent, remaining right around $3.88 per gallon.

Even with the higher prices in L.A. Tuesday morning, the all-time record for average gas price remains the $6.49 recorded last year on Oct. 5, 2022.