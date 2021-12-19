Gasoline spill prompts warning from San Marino Police Department

After “approximately several hundred gallons of gasoline spilled into the Alhambra wash” on Sunday, the San Marino Police Department is advising residents of the city’s west side that they might notice a gasoline odor coming from the wash.
“San Marino Fire and San Marino Police are aware of the situation and request that residents stay inside with all doors and windows closed,” police said in an alert.
Police are expecting the odor to last for about six hours, which means the smell should dissipate after midnight.