Crews are battling a large wildfire that erupted in Riverside County on Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

Named the “Gavilan Fire,” the blaze was first reported near Gavilan and Idaleona Roads in Gavilan Hills around 3:28 p.m.

The fire has spread from 30 acres to 150 acres so far and is “burning in heavy fuels,” according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The flames are continuing to grow with zero percent containment.

Fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze near Lake Mathews and air tankers can be seen dropping flame retardant on the brush-heavy area.

At around 5 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for all areas south of Country Pine, east of Gold Valley and north of Ida Leona.

At around 5:20 p.m., an evacuation order was issued for the following areas:

-East of Gavilan Road

-North of Santa Rosa Mine Road

-West of Crescent Canyon Drive / Homestead Road

-South of Gustin Road

The fire appears to be burning close to a group of homes, although no injuries have been reported so far.

Evacuation warning map area for the Gavilan Fire. (CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department)

Evacuation order map area for the Gavilan Fire. (CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department)

Evacuees can access a care and reception center at Martin Luther King High School located at 9301 Wood Road in Riverside.

Any large and small animals can be taken to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shelter at 6851 Van Buren Blvd. in Jurupa Valley.

It’s unclear what caused the flames to erupt.

The Gavilan Fire is the latest among a series of wildfires breaking out in Riverside County including the Rabbit Fire, Highland Fire, and Reche Fire, which all began on Friday.

Heavy smoke in the area promoted air quality warnings for residents.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Southern California this weekend and temps in the Inland Empire are expected to reach triple digits, creating dangerous conditions for even more wildfires.

This developing story will be updated.