Kellogg’s has unveiled “instabowls” of cereal that come with powdered milk as part of the mix. Add water, stir and — voila! — breakfast or an anytime snack.

What a good idea.

So good, in fact, I had to wonder why no one thought of it before.

Turns out the cereal industry has long envisioned a day when you could just add water to breakfast bowls rather than fresh milk.

Powdered milks can require lots of stirring or shaking to get the right taste and consistency. That messed up earlier just-add-water prototypes because the cereal would become soggy by the time it was ready to be eaten.

Kellogg’s finally found a way to hasten the process.

Chris Stolsky, Kellogg’s marketing director, told CNN that the company developed “a proprietary process that essentially evaporates the water off but leaves the milk components there.”

“So when you add the water back, it’s the same great taste, same great nutrition that you get with a regular amount of milk.”

The new instabowls include Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks. They’re launching at select Walmart stores and are available at Walmart.com.

The cost is about $2 a bowl.

“We created Kellogg’s Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break’ so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg’s cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes or clean-up,” Stolsky said in a statement.

This is a genuine innovation. Now if cereal companies could just cut back on the sugar …