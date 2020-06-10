Live Now
George Floyd street art sprouts up across L.A. as symbols of injustice

A mural of George Floyd in L.A.'s Melrose District.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The day Jules Muck heard about George Floyd’s death, she couldn’t sleep. So at 3 a.m., the restless artist began painting an image of him on a U.S. casket flag she found in her Venice home.

An idea had gripped her mind: That murals of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck down with his knee, “had to be everywhere.”

Muck, who goes by MuckRock,couldn’t just pick one location. So she painted more than a dozen mostly around Venice. On Abbot Kinney and Lincoln boulevards, she spray-painted Floyd’s face in black and white and sometimes blue.

“I’m trying to offer comfort to people that are upset, but this is also a way to say ‘We’re with you. We agree this is unjust. We want justice,’ ” she said. “We’re trying to be open and listen and show solidarity to this movement.”

