George Gascón recall effort kicks off in downtown L.A. with support of Sheriff Villanueva, others

Sheriff Alex Villanueva joined members of the Recall George Gascón effort in speaking out Wednesday against the new Los Angeles County District Attorney’s criminal justice reform efforts, which include reducing prison sentences for some crimes and ending the prosecution of minors.

They gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall downtown to rally against the prosecutor’s positions on handling of criminal cases, with some victims’ advocates joining the effort to recall L.A.’s new DA.

They must gather 579,000 signatures on the petition to get the recall on the ballot.

Gascón responded to Wednesday’s press conference with a statement outlining his committment to reform and his endorsements from the Democratic Party, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on May 26, 2021.