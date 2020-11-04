George Gascón takes early lead over incumbent Jackie Lacey in L.A. County DA’s race

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón are shown in undated file photos. (Allen J. Schaben and Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón surged to an early lead over incumbent Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey Tuesday in the pivotal race to lead the nation’s largest local prosecutor’s office.

After a tally of more than 2 million mail-in ballots received prior to election day, Gascón claimed 56.8% of the vote, to Lacey’s 43.2%.

The contest between Lacey and Gascón has been considered a litmus test of Southern California’s appetite for criminal justice reform.

Gascón, 66, who served as San Francisco’s top prosecutor from 2011 to 2019, represents a wave of progressive prosecutors focused on reducing the criminal justice system’s footprint while maintaining public safety. The movement has achieved election victories in Chicago, Philadelphia and St. Louis in recent years, and a public defender was elected to replace Gascón last year in San Francisco.

