A new scene from the reimagined Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World is seen in a rendering from Disney on Dec. 2, 2022.

Disney Parks on Friday revealed the latest scene from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will be transformed from the Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The new scene shows fireflies lighting up the bayou as a band of critters play for passing riders.

“Since the attraction was first announced, Imagineers have been hard at work designing an immersive experience inspired by the heart and culture of New Orleans,” the Disney Parks Blog detailed.

The ride, which opens at both the Anaheim and Florida parks in 2024, picks up where the animated film “The Princess and the Frog” left off, and takes riders on a journey inspired by the beloved story and characters.

“In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” the blog details.

Splash Mountain will temporarily close at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in January, the company also announced Friday.

A closing date for Splash Mountain at Disneyland has not been announced.

The reimagined ride was first announced in 2020 amid outcry on social media to change the attraction, which featured elements from Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.”

Additional details, including the new name, were revealed earlier this year.