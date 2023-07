Tuesday is the Fourth of July, which means it’s time again for the Mr. and Ms. Muscle Beach bodybuilding competition in Venice.

The annual contest brings out dozens of bodybuilders to compete in a variety of categories, including figure, bikini, wellness, and men’s and women’s physique.

Prejudging begins at 10 a.m., with the finals set for 1 p.m.

To attend, visit Venice Beach at 1800 Ocean Front Walk.