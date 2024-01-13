Giant statue of rapper spotted floating off SoCal coast

Kid Cudi may have started a new wave with his latest promotional campaign.

Video submitted to KTLA shows a nearly 30-foot-tall statue of the rapper floating on a barge along the shoreline near Palos Verdes on Friday, hours after his latest album “INSANO” was released.

The statue sailed along the Long Beach shoreline from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday before docking in Alamitos Bay.

A giant statue of rapper Kid Cudi seen floating off the coast of Long Beach on Jan. 13, 2024.

A post from the Cleveland native indicated that a similar statue was propped up in Paris earlier this week to promote the 21-track album, which features big names like Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott and Lil Wayne, among others.

Officials in Long Beach addressed the statue in a statement on social media, saying that the statue was part of a promotional event and that those looking to view the statue could do so from any beach within the city.

Kid Cudi will be hosting a record signing event at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Tickets are required.

Drone video of the barge carrying Kid Cudi’s statue can be seen in the video player above.