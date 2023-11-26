Giant tumbleweed captured blowing across roadway in Southern California

An enormous tumbleweed was captured on video rolling across a SoCal roadway last week.

Video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, shows the massive tumbleweed rolling over one span of the road, over the median and on to the other side of the road in the direction of traffic.

The National Weather Service even reposted the video, saying that a gargantuan tumbleweed was spotted in Simi Valley the day before.

Preliminary reports indicated that the video was taken in Simi Valley, but further investigation revealed that the actual location of the video was near Fairview Park on Placentia Avenue in Costa Mesa.

Many were quick to comment on the colossal tumbleweed, with one user nicknaming it a “tumble buffalo” and another simply calling it “an absolute unit.”

The behemoth tumbleweed was most likely caused by high Santa Ana winds, NWS said.

No vehicles appeared to be impacted.