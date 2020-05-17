‘Gifting tree’ brings joy to Long Beach neighborhood

As the coronavirus pandemic leaves residents at home with schools and businesses shuttered and events canceled, one Long Beach neighborhood is spreading cheer with a “gifting tree.”

A towering, 20-year-old pine tree stood outside a home along Fidler Avenue Saturday, carrying little toys and snacks for neighbors. Young children were happily picking out pink fairy wings and rice krispy treats from the colorfully decorated tree.

“it’s been amazing to see just the joy that just hanging something on your tree can bring,” homeowner Ron Ruliso said.

Chris Wolfe reports from Long Beach for the KTLA 5 News on May 16, 2020.